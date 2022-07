There has been an influx of women in Rap staking their claims in the genre in recent years, and there is another newcomer on the list looking to edge her way into the mainstream spotlight. Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke has been making a name for herself over the past few years as she draws inspiration from the female emcees who came before her, and recently, she shared the LVTRKEVIN-directed music video for her new single, "On My Mind." The sultry vibe is complemented by Brooke's low-toned bars as she spits lyrics about her love story with someone who holds her down like no other.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO