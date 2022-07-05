ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For all the fireworks folks out there

Victoria G. Jackson
Victoria G. Jackson
 2 days ago
Please, for the love of God and this country you want to celebrate so bad, if you’re going to light up some fireworks please commit to doing it all on the 4th.
If you buy 200 bottle rockets, mortars, Roman candles, etc. light all them bitches up tonight. Don’t be that POS who decides to that every following night is a good night to be noisy as hell.
People got dogs, PTSD, and/or jobs to go to in the morning. Please don’t try to turn Independence DAY into Independence Week.
Posted by u/MeatloafAndWaffles

Don't use your guns either. (u/LifeisReal1990)
People don't give a damn. It used to be just on certain special holidays, now mf popping them on Easter, everyday from Christmas til NYE, and 3 days leading up to a holiday and 3 days following. (u/whoamiwhenimnotthere)
It's 1:36 AM and I'm still hearing them go off in the distance. This started at 9 PM on the 3rd. (u/icanhazyocalls)
Yea that crap will be happening for the rest of the week. (u/Super-GreyWolf12)
Add to that those of us who don’t have today, the actual 4th off. I have to be at work at 4:45am. I literally got zero sleep despite wearing earplugs and an eye mask. I really feel like driving through the neighborhood blaring my horn. (u/aislebeaver)

