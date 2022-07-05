ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30-something Miamians, how do you make friends outside of work and no partying?

Marsha Peterson
Marsha Peterson
 2 days ago
As a 35 yo stay at home dad, who basically has no life outside his kids, I've find it really hard to make friends here, even with all the people, it's a pretty lonely city.

Posted by u/djw721

Late 40s Grove dad checking in, I have a decent social circle before fatherhood but seriously all you gotta do is be present at playground/dog park and you’ll make a friend who’s mostly in your life situation. (u/GroveGuy33133)
When I look back a lot of my best friends are people I met walking my dog or at the local park. If you have an interest or passion, there's online forums and meet ups. I take my hat off to you for your devotion to your kids, but it doesn't have to be that you get totally subsumed by that. Develop a demeanor of openness and curiosity about others, then mingle in real time. It's there but you may have habituated to a safe routine for your kids because they mean so much to you. Lucky kids but it's also good for them to know Dad has other parts and needs. It shows them that their Dad is a person too. (u/ComfortableOwl333)
Multiple post just this week with redditors in Miami struggling to make new friends in this city. How about we organize a Reddit meet and greet activity somewhere? Life long Miamian here, but apart from the friends I grew up with, and a group from work. I agree it’s very difficult meeting new people here (u/StevieD123)
Go to every single party your kids gets invited to, talk to other parents, and invite to get together in any park so your kids play. (u/sigmmakappa)
All my friends are motorcycle riders, and I only see them when I ride motorcycles. Reminds me of the 90s when I skateboarded, and all of my friends were skaters. Its ok being a Lone Wolf (u/FranklinTBiggies)

