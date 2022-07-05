Atlantans from foreign countries/food cultures, what restaurants serve the best food from your region?

Reddit

Several years back people were asked where to find the best food from their countries/cultures. I think it's time to re-visit, see what's still around and what's new.

I'd also like to take it one step further and ask for recommendations on what to order. At many of the places I've visited, menus are difficult to navigate for an outsider. And, while the staff at almost every place has been welcoming, they are not always super helpful.

So help us out! What should we order to experience the best of your food culture?

Northern China Eatery (As someone from Shenyang, China) (u/rockstarnights)

Las Delicias de La Abuela in Brookhaven is pretty good Colombian food. On the weekends they sell Ajiaco 🔥 (u/yuyo874)

Kurt’s or Biergarten probably have the best German food. (u/redditgolddigg3r)

My parents are from India. The lunch buffet at Madras Chettinaad in Alpharetta. Haven't been there since the pandemic so its been a while. I think their meat dishes are pretty good like the tandoori chicken and chickem tika masala. They have so many desserts like Gulab Jamun. If you like Krispy kreme glazed donuts, you will like Gulab Jamun. Since its a buffet, you can try what you want. (u/MaleficentBird1717)

