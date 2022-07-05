Just a friendly reminder from your dad to be weather aware tomorrow, we've got the potential for some nasty storms
Wind and hail are the largest threats with a small tornado risk. I'm sure we'll have a better idea tomorrow morning of what to expect, but just be aware if you've got outdoor plans... or furniture.
Also, call your mother.
Posted by u/chornu
Thanks, Dad. I thought you and mom were out of town this weekend (u/bak4320)
One of the craziest Chicago Fourth of July memories was one year I was out at Belmont Harbor and just as the Navy Pier show was finishing up, the air was electric. You could feel it brewing and I was keeping an eye on the radar, and I think they even rushed the ending of the navy pier show and the grand finale came quick. Everyone scattered when it was done and then a big ol lighting strike hit the field I was in that everyone was scattering from. So deafeningly loud and then everyone just ran for the hills. I think the down pour started when I was like 50 yards from my apartment. Crazy, but great memory. So be safe folks! (u/OnionDart)
Thanks dad! I’ll be at work making that time and a half. (u/lokipukki)
Hoping for lots of rain for my dog’s sanity (u/greysandgreens)
dad I’m gonna stand on the lawn and watch for the nado (u/SMF1996)
