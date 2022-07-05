ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just a friendly reminder from your dad to be weather aware tomorrow, we've got the potential for some nasty storms

 2 days ago
Wind and hail are the largest threats with a small tornado risk. I'm sure we'll have a better idea tomorrow morning of what to expect, but just be aware if you've got outdoor plans... or furniture.
Also, call your mother.

Thanks, Dad. I thought you and mom were out of town this weekend (u/bak4320)
One of the craziest Chicago Fourth of July memories was one year I was out at Belmont Harbor and just as the Navy Pier show was finishing up, the air was electric. You could feel it brewing and I was keeping an eye on the radar, and I think they even rushed the ending of the navy pier show and the grand finale came quick. Everyone scattered when it was done and then a big ol lighting strike hit the field I was in that everyone was scattering from. So deafeningly loud and then everyone just ran for the hills. I think the down pour started when I was like 50 yards from my apartment. Crazy, but great memory. So be safe folks! (u/OnionDart)
Thanks dad! I’ll be at work making that time and a half. (u/lokipukki)
Hoping for lots of rain for my dog’s sanity (u/greysandgreens)
dad I’m gonna stand on the lawn and watch for the nado (u/SMF1996)

THE CHICAGO SKYLINE LOOKED INSANELY SCARY IN LAST NIGHT'S STORM

While Chicago has many problems, it's still an incredible city. Well, we were able to see a great sighting last night:. High winds and heavy rain hit the Chicago area Monday evening as tornado warnings blared across the region. Take a look at this incredible view:
Rare Historical Photos Reveal More Than Immediately Meets The Eye (BDU)

A smiling postman in Chicago poses with a load of Christmas parcels in 1929. You’ve heard that a photo is worth a thousand words, but photos like the collection here have stories with so much more to say. These pictures give an insight into what life was like in eras as disparate as the 18th century and the 1970s. You’ll see what life was like for a kid in America during the baby boom, and how the Native people of America lived long before the modern metropolis existed. These rare historical aren’t just informative, they’re a fun look at a time long gone, and maybe a time that you wish you could go back to. Prepare to be astonished and read on!
Heavy rains/strong storms in addition to oppressive heat possible here next 24 hours

Strong storms and potentially heavy rains are likely to occur across the Chicago area beginning this afternoon and running through tonight. Heat Indices should top out in the 100 – 110-degree range almost area-wide with temperatures expected to warm into the 90s and dew points in the very humid mid to upper 70s. This combined with a cold front sagging south out of Wisconsin makes for very unstable explosive atmospheric conditions.
Severe weather threat continues following warnings

CHICAGO — After some active weather early Tuesday morning, more is on the docket in the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana until 8 p.m. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs into the low to mid 90s with cooler...
Meet Kalani Han, The Super Stylish Mailman Delighting Northwest Side Neighbors

ALBANY PARK — A rookie mail carrier is becoming a popular fixture along his Northwest Side route thanks to his distinctive attire. Kalani Han started working for the U.S. Postal Service in November, and he has already garnered attention for his signature pressed and creased Postal Service shirt and tuxedo stripe pants, an Italian silk necktie, eight-point hat and mid-century A. Hirsch watch. He carries a crisp handkerchief for good measure.
Chicago Radar: How to Track Fourth of July Showers, Storms

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Chicago area this Independence Day, and some storms could turn severe. The main threat of storms likely will arrive in the early-to-mid afternoon hours on Monday, with storm warnings already going up for LaSalle County, as well as Winnebago and Boone counties. As...
Strong, gusty thunderstorms will continue to impact areas to the north and west of Chicago through 10:15 pm CDT

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 931 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ011>013-103-060315- KANE IL-DE KALB IL-DUPAGE IL-NORTHERN COOK IL- 931 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN DE KALB, NORTHERN KANE, NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES THROUGH 1015 PM CDT... AT 929 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS AND THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOW WINDS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM SLEEPY HOLLOW TO NEAR SYCAMORE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, HOFFMAN ESTATES, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, HANOVER PARK, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, ALGONQUIN, HUNTLEY, SYCAMORE, CAMPTON HILLS, BARRINGTON, SOUTH ELGIN, PINGREE GROVE, GILBERTS, INVERNESS AND WEST DUNDEE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Take me home: Hale, 1-year-old Beagle mix

Hale is a handsome and smart 1-year-old Beagle mix. He is a playful and affectionate dog with a penchant for toys. He enjoys going for walks, is very food motivated and will gladly sit for treats. Hale, 47 lbs., can be fearful of new people and surroundings and is seeking a home with a resident dog who can help him feel more confident.
With new Subway menu, chain offering free subs next week

CHICAGO -- Subway is giving away free sandwiches next week. For the first time in 60 years, the chain is launching a new menu, CNN reported. The main appeal of the sandwich chain is that people can make their own custom sandwiches. Yet the seemingly limitless combinations slowed down the speed of the lines at its restaurants.
An Art Filled Escape In St. Charles, Illinois

Vacations offer a chance to broaden our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a wide spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
Chicago Foot Locker Features Clothing Line from BVU Graduate

A Buena Vista University biology major who traces his first clothing line, Nerdy, to the Estelle Siebens Science Center, recently had clothes he designed featured at a Foot Locker in Chicago, a store he visited frequently as a child. “My dad took us (he and his sister) to this Foot...
Marine Warning until 2:15AM…

..A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 1206 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 nm northeast of Harrison-Dever Crib, moving east at 40 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Calumet Harbor, Wilmette Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Belmont Harbor, Jackson Park Harbor, Diversy Harbor and DuSable Harbor. ___________________________________________________________________
‘House music is Chicago music,’ West Side native, pioneer says

House music is “to Chicago what Gogo music is D.C,” according to international platinum recording artist and West Side native Chantay Savage. House is currently a hot topic in pop culture as mainstream artists like Beyonce and Drake have released new songs inspired by the sound. “I’m here...
