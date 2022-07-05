Friday's fireworks over the Delaware with an appearance from the moon

If this looks fun, Bartram's Garden has free supervised paddling, every Saturday, from 10 to 2. You can paddle up and down a short stretch of the Schuylkill. They ask you to limit to 30 minutes. Single and double kayaks, and row boats. Check the calendar here for more info: [https://www.bartramsgarden.org/calendar/](https://www.bartramsgarden.org/calendar/) You can paddle a short distance up the river and look at a railway bridge! Accessible via the 36 trolley, which stops outside the entrance. Bartram's garden is very cool anyway. (u/horsebatterystaple99)

