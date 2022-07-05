Friday's fireworks over the Delaware with an appearance from the moon
Posted by u/eugene_captures
Met up with some friends to catch the fireworks, and didn't realize the moon was going to be setting around the same time! For those interested in technical details, this is a single photo, taken with a nikon z6 at about 60mm and cropped in. Settings were f/8, 5 seconds, ISO 100. Typically when I take photos of fireworks I try to stick to about 2-3 second exposure so this was more than I typically do. However, seemed to have turned out well. (u/eugene_captures)
An absolutely gorgeous photo! (u/Full-Mulberry5018)
Hell of a capture, Eugene! (u/alkaliphiles)
Wowzers that shot! (u/Wobblymatchsticks)
Very nice work! (u/JimMcL61)
