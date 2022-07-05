ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Friday's fireworks over the Delaware with an appearance from the moon

Brian B. Reyes
Brian B. Reyes
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTGqE_0gUkD5fy00
Friday's fireworks over the Delaware with an appearance from the mooneugene_captures

Posted by u/eugene_captures

Met up with some friends to catch the fireworks, and didn't realize the moon was going to be setting around the same time! For those interested in technical details, this is a single photo, taken with a nikon z6 at about 60mm and cropped in. Settings were f/8, 5 seconds, ISO 100. Typically when I take photos of fireworks I try to stick to about 2-3 second exposure so this was more than I typically do. However, seemed to have turned out well. (u/eugene_captures)
An absolutely gorgeous photo! (u/Full-Mulberry5018)
Hell of a capture, Eugene! (u/alkaliphiles)
Wowzers that shot! (u/Wobblymatchsticks)
Very nice work! (u/JimMcL61)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Brian B. Reyes

I spent the afternoon kayaking and admiring the Schuylkill River crossings

If this looks fun, Bartram's Garden has free supervised paddling, every Saturday, from 10 to 2. You can paddle up and down a short stretch of the Schuylkill. They ask you to limit to 30 minutes. Single and double kayaks, and row boats. Check the calendar here for more info: [https://www.bartramsgarden.org/calendar/](https://www.bartramsgarden.org/calendar/) You can paddle a short distance up the river and look at a railway bridge! Accessible via the 36 trolley, which stops outside the entrance. Bartram's garden is very cool anyway. (u/horsebatterystaple99)
CARS
Brian B. Reyes

Historic Highrises in Philadelphia

BONER4EVER (u/ExplosiveRaddish) Where's the ugly 100 year old one everybody hates? (u/LFKhael) I don't know how you make these images but I always feel like I'm looking Isle of Dogs background architecture 😆 They're cool but want to share that. (u/Hib3rnian)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian B. Reyes

City of Miami Beach: Make a splash with #MBParks

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWRv0QrXgAAnBJ5.jpgCity of Miami Beach. Make a splash with #MBParks! Parents and children under 5 are invited to join us for a morning of summer pool fun. ☀ Toddler Splash Bash Friday, July 1 10 AM - 12 PM Flamingo Park Pool 12 Street & Michigan Avenue https://t.co/nAvPVGiRB0 https://t.co/Fd2qa5mpSv.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Brian B. Reyes

Brian B. Reyes

Seattle, WA
239
Followers
93
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Hi I am Brain, I'm a photojournalist in Seattle. Nice to meet you here!

Comments / 0

Community Policy