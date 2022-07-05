Know Your Rights as a Renter

Reddit

I've been hearing a lot of landlord from hell stories lately, so I just wanted to let people know about the renters' right laws in Seattle.

IF YOU ARE RENTING WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SEATTLE, YOUR LANDLORD MUST:

Give minimum 180 days' notice of any rent increases

Provide rental assistance to you if they are raising your rent more than 10%

Only raise your rent at the beginning of a rent period

Meet the baseline housing code requirements before increasing rent

If they fail to meet any of these requirements, this constitutes a violation of city law. You can read more about your rights as a tenant here. Don't let your landlords exploit you more than they already do!

[Tenant's Union](https://tenantsunion.org/) is also an excellent resource (u/spit-evil-olive-tips)

When you move out, you're also under no obligation to pay to repaint the walls provided that they're not damaged beyond reasonable wear and tear. (u/donutsoft)

Oh so that's why they're rasing my rent by 9.9%... (u/Ununoctium117)

Landlords only have to provide relocation assistance if you decide to move out after they raise your rent 10% or more during a 12-month period and you are a low-income household earning less than 80% of Seattle’s average median income. (u/ShootInSeattle)

My landlord tried to raise my rent with only six weeks notice. I had to hassle them more than I would have liked to get them to back off. (u/political-hack)