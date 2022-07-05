ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know Your Rights as a Renter

Meghan M. Richter
Meghan M. Richter
 2 days ago
I've been hearing a lot of landlord from hell stories lately, so I just wanted to let people know about the renters' right laws in Seattle.
IF YOU ARE RENTING WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SEATTLE, YOUR LANDLORD MUST:

  • Give minimum 180 days' notice of any rent increases
  • Provide rental assistance to you if they are raising your rent more than 10%
  • Only raise your rent at the beginning of a rent period
  • Meet the baseline housing code requirements before increasing rent

If they fail to meet any of these requirements, this constitutes a violation of city law. You can read more about your rights as a tenant here. Don't let your landlords exploit you more than they already do!

Posted by u/GainNo1917

[Tenant's Union](https://tenantsunion.org/) is also an excellent resource (u/spit-evil-olive-tips)
When you move out, you're also under no obligation to pay to repaint the walls provided that they're not damaged beyond reasonable wear and tear. (u/donutsoft)
Oh so that's why they're rasing my rent by 9.9%... (u/Ununoctium117)
Landlords only have to provide relocation assistance if you decide to move out after they raise your rent 10% or more during a 12-month period and you are a low-income household earning less than 80% of Seattle’s average median income. (u/ShootInSeattle)
My landlord tried to raise my rent with only six weeks notice. I had to hassle them more than I would have liked to get them to back off. (u/political-hack)

The Stranger

Seattle Won't Make Landlords Disclose Rent Gouging

During this week’s Seattle City Council meeting, the council reconsidered a bill that would require landlords to report the size and price of their units to help the City better understand the state of rental housing. The council narrowly passed the bill last month, but the Mayor issued the first veto of his term to stop it, leaving the bill’s sponsor, Councilmember Alex Pedersen, to plead for just one of his colleagues to switch his or her vote to override the Mayor’s decision. He was not successful. Nobody flipped, and so Harrell’s veto was sustained.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

“Panic:” Local Families Feeling The Pinch Of High Inflation

Debbie Christian, executive director of the Auburn Food Bank in south King County, says there is one word she’s hearing from customers in the current high-inflation environment: “panic.”. Christian says that she has seen a 20% increase in families going to the food bank, which has increased service...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

As people return to the office, pet surrenders have increased, are these related?

Animal shelters across the country are reporting a big uptick in the number of pets being surrendered. Seattle Humane says they’ve received several calls from the media, wondering if it’s people who adopted a pet during the pandemic who are surrendering them now that they’re going back to the office. But Seattle Humane says that’s simply not true.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

Study finds Washington rent prices have jumped 8% since January

SPOKANE, Wash. — The average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Washington state has increased 8% in the last six months, according to a study by QuoteWizard. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Washington state is $1,360 per month. That's an 8% increase from January 2022 and a 19% increase from 2020.
SPOKANE, WA
sungazette.news

Arlington rents head into the stratosphere

Apartment rents in Arlington keep on moving upward, maintaining their position as most expensive in the D.C. area and are now well above pre-pandemic rates, according to new data. With a median rental of $2,063 for a one-bedroom unit and $2,469 for two bedrooms, Arlington’s rental rate grew a whopping...
ARLINGTON, WA
KING 5

5 things to know this Tuesday

King County is set to consider emergency legislation that would authorize a half-million dollars in abortion access funding. The vote happening on Tuesday is about allocating that funding to Northwest Abortion Access Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps people secure abortion care in the Pacific Northwest. The vote comes after...
KING COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

The human side of the housing debate: Part 2 – Following passage of no camping law, police focus on compassion

The one issue that generates the most intense discussion in Edmonds is housing. Residents and city officials have debated for years on issues related to how and where people should live — from housing density to homelessness to affordable housing — and how much the city should help those who struggle to afford to live here. This is the second in a series of My Edmonds News reports on our housing debate and its human impacts. This time, we dig into the city’s new ‘no camping’ law. You can read Part 1 here.
q13fox.com

Sorority ordered to refund, waive $500K in unlawful housing fees on UW students

SEATTLE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said national sorority Alpha Omicron Pi charged thousands in housing fees for University of Washington students during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though students were unable to access that housing. Ferguson ordered the sorority to refund or waive the housing fees, as they were...
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

King County home prices fall 6% as sellers come ‘back down to Earth’

The Seattle-area housing market is offering homebuyers new leverage and, in some cases, cheaper prices. More houses are sitting on the market, fewer people are buying homes and home prices in some areas are dropping, according to new data released Wednesday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Townhome developers and swanky condo towers are offering discounts. Some home-shoppers are holding off because of rising mortgage rates or tanking stock portfolios. Others have been priced out.
KING COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Washington sheriff won’t cooperate with out-of-state abortion probes

SEATTLE — The executive in the county surrounding Seattle said Tuesday its sheriff’s office and other executive branch departments will not cooperate with out-of-state prosecutions of abortion providers or patients. King County Executive Dow Constantine’s executive order signed Tuesday follows a similar one from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee,...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

United Way Seeking Pitch to Ditch Poverty Challenge Applications

United Way of Pierce County is seeking applications for its annual Pitch to Ditch Poverty Challenge. The goal of the challenge is to break Pierce County families out of the cycle of poverty by supporting and funding individuals and community-led groups that focus on improving social justice and equity. Participants...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Meghan M. Richter

City of Seattle on July 4th: Updates from SDCI, Seattle Library and SDOT Traffic

All locations of The Seattle Public Library, book returns and restrooms will be closed on Independence Day, Monday, July 4.Seattle Library. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Objects that mean something: Today So Far

Covid cases are high in many Washington counties. KUOW's newest podcast "The Blue Suit" debuts, showcasing heirlooms and objects that hold special meaning. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for July 5, 2022. Stay up to date with the Today So Far Blog!. I just moved...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

New Study Finds Pierce County GDP Growth Among Highest in Washington

Financial technology company SmartAsset has released a study revealing which Washington counties have the highest economic growth. The study identifies areas in the U.S. with the greatest economic growth by measuring growth in business establishment, GDP, and new building permits by county. Among Washington state counties, SmartAsset’s study ranked King...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Meghan M. Richter

Meghan M. Richter

Seattle, WA
Freelancer in SEA.

