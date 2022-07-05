Happy Independence Day from the east side of Cleveland
Nah. They're coming for basic human rights. Nothing to celebrate today. (u/LuxuriousBubbles)
What independence? (u/tetrabloop)
I’m not even American. But, guys, appreciate what you have and inherited. You did not displace or exterminate people. The independence was a remarkable event imo. Your history of upholding the union, too. Please do not succumb into cynicism and forget what you blessings you have that many around the world wish for. Edit: I meant individual Americans living today in general. (u/baesag)
