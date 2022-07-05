Happy Independence Day from the east side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no doubt that summer is hot dog season. When temperatures soar, busy families look for fast and easy dinners or snacks that don’t heat up the kitchen. That may be why Americans spend more than $7.5 billion on hot dogs in supermarkets alone between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. Nearly 10 percent of those sales occurring within the month of July.

