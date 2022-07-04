ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Houston 7, Kansas City 6

By Sportradar
Porterville Recorder
 2 days ago

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. Two outs when winning run scored. a-struck out for Lee in the 8th. E_Heasley (1), Peña (12). LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 6. 2B_Merrifield (18). 3B_Meyers (1). HR_Melendez (7), off...

www.recorderonline.com

ClutchPoints

Astros honor Royals’ Zack Greinke in return to Houston

On Tuesday, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke is toeing the rubber against his former team, the Houston Astros, at Minute Maid Park. Greinke, who won the 2019 World Series as a member of the Astros, definitely has a special place in the hearts of fans. Judging by the club’s actions ahead of the game against the Royals, Greinke has a special place in the heart of the organization as well. Houston honored Greinke before the contest with this special gesture, as detailed by Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras taking a seat Monday for Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will take a seat Monday while Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher. Marcell Ozuna will take a turn at designated hitter and Eddie Rosario (eye) will return to the lineup in left field and bat seventh.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel idle Wednesday for Houston

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. The Astros appear to be giving Gurriel a routine breather ahead of a day game Thursday. Yordan Alvarez is taking over at designated hitter while Chas McCormick enters the lineup to play left field and hit eighth. Aledmys Diaz is making another start on first base.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud sitting for Atlanta on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. d'Arnaud will move to the bench on Tuesday with William Contreras catching for right-hander Ian Anderson. Contreras will bat seventh versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Contreras...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Hunter Dozier drives in three as Royals down Astros

Hunter Dozier clubbed a two-run home run and added an RBI double before a quartet of relievers helped the visiting Kansas City Royals fend off the Houston Astros 7-4 on Wednesday. Dozier was one of three Royals to smack home runs off Cristian Javier (6-4). The Astros right-hander gave up...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Twins lead five times, but still lose to White Sox

The Minnesota Twins had multiple opportunities to complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, but despite leading five times, their bullpen couldn't close it out in a 9-8 loss on Wednesday afternoon. The Twins got off to a good start against Lance Lynn, taking a 3-1 lead on...
CHICAGO, IL

