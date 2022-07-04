Houston 7, Kansas City 6

On Tuesday, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke is toeing the rubber against his former team, the Houston Astros, at Minute Maid Park. Greinke, who won the 2019 World Series as a member of the Astros, definitely has a special place in the hearts of fans. Judging by the club’s actions ahead of the game against the Royals, Greinke has a special place in the heart of the organization as well. Houston honored Greinke before the contest with this special gesture, as detailed by Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle.
