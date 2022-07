Corporal Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, has died at the age of 98. Williams was a part of an elite group of 472 WWII veterans who received the military’s highest decoration. He went on to create a foundation to care for Gold Star families. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.July 3, 2022.

