A Wyoming man is dead after crashing his car into a canal near Douglas late Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:05 p.m. near milepost 6 on Wyoming 91. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Germo Marquez was headed north when he lost control of his Pontiac Vibe and crashed into a canal that crossed under the highway.

DOUGLAS, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO