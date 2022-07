COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors at an Austell townhome complex say their homes are flooding with sewage and are infested with bugs. In an exclusive interview, neighbors at the Midwood Riverside Townhomes told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the conditions they are living in are so bad, they are afraid to take a shower.

