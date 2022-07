Let’s keep our Veteran community in mind this 4th of July holiday.

We all need to remember that sudden and loud noises like fireworks can be a trigger for our Veterans who experienced traumatic events during their service.

Fireworks are illegal in Seattle and King County. https://t.co/jgFoasB7Qz

