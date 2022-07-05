July 4th: Updates from Harris County Public Health, METRO Houston Alerts and City of Houston
City of Houston
Harris County Public Health #GetVaxxed
METRO Houston Alerts
Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
Comments / 0