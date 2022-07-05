ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta on July 4th: Updates from City of Atlanta, GA, Atlanta-Fulton County EMA and ATL Parks & Rec

Annie A. Fairley
 2 days ago
Mayor @Andreforatlanta greeted the racers of the 53rd @Ajcprr - the world’s largest 10K.City of Atlanta, GA

City of Atlanta, GA

ATL Parks & Rec

Atlanta-Fulton County EMA

Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.

Annie A. Fairley

City of Atlanta on July 4th: Updates from Atlanta Watershed, Centennial Park and ATL Parks & Rec

🌳JULY is NATIONAL PARKS AND RECREATION MONTH🌳 What is one way our parks or programs have improved your health and overall quality life?ATL Parks & Rec. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Council urges Fulton County DA to criminally charge negligent landlords

The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday urging a crackdown on negligent landlords and property owners. The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Andrea L. Boone, requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Fairburn: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Fairburn, Georgia

Fairburn, a small town with a population just under 13,000 and close proximity to major metropolitan areas like Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, is an excellent example of a promising little town. Mode of Transport. The MARTA bus 180 departs at the College Park station and travels towards Fairburn and...
FAIRBURN, GA
11Alive

Natural gas leak reported in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in Gwinnett County said Wednesday that crews were responding to a natural gas leak. The leak occurred at Dawson Boulevard and Graves Road near Norcross. IT appeared to be in an area where construction was going on. Officials said a two-inch line was...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council Approves Crack Down on Negligent Landlords

Atlanta City Council Unanimously Approves Legislation Introduced by Council Member Andrea L. Boone Urging Local Authorities to Crack Down on Negligent Landlords. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Council member Andrea L. Boone requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code and grossly negligent in providing the minimum standards related to maintenance and security for leased and rented residential housing (Legislative Reference No. 22-R-3855).
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a fiery crash in SW Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

1 person dead after a fiery crash in SW Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, at least one person died following a fiery crash at a southwest Atlanta intersection. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision was reported at about 6:10 a.m. on the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and Cascade Avenue [...]
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Metro Atlanta police on alert during 4th of July festivities

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Many people noticed a heightened police presence at local July 4 festivities after the mass shooting in Illinois during a 4th of July parade. Roswell police and fire crews were standing by during the festivities and dozens of police officers were on hand in Chamblee. Chamblee...
CHAMBLEE, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Development Authority of Fulton County launches grant program aimed at non-profits and small businesses

The Development Authority of Fulton County (DAFC) recently announced the formation of the Strategic Initiatives Community Grant program that can fund businesses and non-profit organizations. Grants could be awarded up to $500,000 for organizations whose core model centers around: housing and infrastructure, jobs and workforce development, small business growth and education. “Being from Southwest Atlanta, […] The post Development Authority of Fulton County launches grant program aimed at non-profits and small businesses appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Millions more available for rental assistance in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is trying to give away millions of public dollars to help families stave off potential evictions. "We don't want to be in a situation where we have to turn anyone away," said Byron Amos, after learning how difficult it has been to find the families who can qualify for the funds.
ATLANTA, GA
