Plymouth, PA

Girl, 6, named as Plymouth fire victim; death ruled accidental

By Kevin Carroll
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
Firefighters work on one of the four double-block houses involved in a fatal fire on Palmer Street in Plymouth on Sunday. The county coroner's office has released the name of the victim killed in the blaze.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the child killed in a house fire that destroyed multiple double-block residences in Plymouth on Sunday.

Ameliya Witten, 6, was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after her Palmer Street home was completely destroyed, according to a relase from the coroner’s office.

The fire, which left two double-blocks burned to the ground and two others badly damaged, was called in around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday from 409 Palmer St.

The release notes that emergency responders had determined that there was a child stuck inside the residence which was completely engulfed in flames.

Plymouth assistant fire chief Rob Palchanis told reporters on the scene Sunday that they were able to confirm that an individual was trapped inside the home, but the fire was too heavy and too dangerous for first responders to gain entrance to the home.

Firefighters remained on scene late into Sunday night, and the fire briefly rekindled on Monday morning, resulting in some units being called back to the scene.

An autopsy was performed Monday by Dr. Gary Ross, who determined that Witten’s death was caused by smoke inhalation and deemed accidental.

Plymouth Borough Police and the state police fire marshal are investigating the fire; any further information will be released through the Plymouth Borough Police Department.

Newswatch 16

Coroner investigating after teen dies in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old in Lackawanna County. According to the coroner, Sarai Jean-Louis was found on the 600 block of North Main Avenue in Scranton early Friday morning. Dozens of police officers responded to the area. Jean-Louis was taken to the hospital,...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Six-year-old child dies in Plymouth house fire

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner has released the identity of the victim of a house fire in Plymouth. According to the coroner, a 6-year-old girl died on Sunday after being trapped in a home engulfed in flames in the 400 block of Palmer Street. The 6-year-old was discovered inside of the home and was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. by the coroner’s office.
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

State police looking for Monroe County tractor thief

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for an unknown male who, they say, stole a tractor worth over $4,000. According to police, a tractor was stolen from the Tractor Supply in Brodheadsville on Saturday between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. Police say the actor cut through some heavy metal […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

