SARASOTA, Fla. — A garbage company worker was killed on Tuesday when the truck blade closed on his head in Florida. According to a statement from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office obtained by WTSP, Leroy Firestone, 58, was on the ladder doing some maintenance on the hydraulics of one of the garbage trucks at Waste Pro in Sarasota, Florida when the blade/door on the side activated, closing on Firestone’s head.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO