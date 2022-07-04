Philippines report continued rise in dengue, Up 58% from 2021

Human adenovirus (HAdV) types F40/41 have long been recognized as major viral agents of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) in children. Despite this, studies on HAdV molecular epidemiology are sparse, and their real impact is likely under-estimated. Thus, our goal was to investigate HAdV incidence, enteric and non-enteric types circulation, co-detections with rotavirus and norovirus and DNA shedding in stool samples from inpatients and outpatients from eleven Brazilian states. During the three-year study, 1012 AGE stool samples were analysed by TaqMan-based qPCR, to detect and quantify HAdV. Positive samples were genotyped by partial sequencing of the hexon gene followed by phylogenetic analysis. Co-detections were accessed by screening for rotavirus and norovirus. Overall, we detected HAdV in 24.5% of single-detected samples (n"‰="‰248), with a prevalence of type F41 (35.8%). We observed a higher incidence in children between 6 to 24Â months, without marked seasonality. Additionally, we observed a statistically higher median viral load among single-detections between enteric and non-enteric types and a significantly lower HAdV viral load compared to rotavirus and norovirus in co-detections (p"‰<"‰0.0001). Our study contributes to the knowledge of HAdV epidemiology and reinforces the need for the inclusion of enteric types F40/41 in molecular surveillance programs.

