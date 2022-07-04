ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines report continued rise in dengue, Up 58% from 2021

Cover picture for the articleIn the last report on dengue fever in the Philippines two weeks ago, the country was reporting just under 40,000 cases nationwide. In the latest from...

outbreaknewstoday.com

Costa Rica reports increase in malaria in 2022

The Costa Rica Ministry of Health reported last week that from Jan. 1 to June 18 this year, 256 cases of malaria have been recorded. This is more at the same time during the past five years–2018 109 cases were reported, in 2019 a total of 140 cases, 138 cases in 2020 and 228 cases in 2021.
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Fiji: Six cases of measles reported

Fiji health officials have initiated an immediate containment response after six cases of measles (Labasa-2, Rewa-3 and Nasinu-1) were identified in the country, according to a Fiji Times report Saturday. This includes the management and isolation of confirmed cases, home quarantine of immediate family members and contact tracing. A supplementary...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Two world-first studies point the way to preventing rheumatic fever in Aotearoa and internationally

University of Otago-led research has uncovered the strongest evidence yet that household overcrowding is a major risk factor for acute rheumatic fever and streptococcal infections of the skin. Their research is published in two companion articles in the international medical journal The Lancet Regional Health—Western Pacific. Lead researcher Professor...
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

LabCorp will begin testing for monkeypox: CDC announcement

In a follow-up to a report last month, starting today, LabCorp will begin testing for monkeypox using CDC’s orthopoxvirus test (which detects all non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox). “The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,”...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

July 6 (Reuters) - China's capital on Wednesday mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for most people to enter crowded venues such as libraries, cinemas and gyms, the first such move by Beijing which it coupled with a slight easing of domestic travel curbs. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see...
outbreaknewstoday.com

14th Ebola outbreak declared over in the DRC

For the third time since 2018, Equateur Province in the northwest Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has seen an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) declared and later declared over. Today, country officials declared the end of the Ebola outbreak that erupted less than three months ago in Mbandaka meeting the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Human enteric adenovirus F40/41 as a major cause of acute gastroenteritis in children in Brazil, 2018 to 2020

Human adenovirus (HAdV) types F40/41 have long been recognized as major viral agents of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) in children. Despite this, studies on HAdV molecular epidemiology are sparse, and their real impact is likely under-estimated. Thus, our goal was to investigate HAdV incidence, enteric and non-enteric types circulation, co-detections with rotavirus and norovirus and DNA shedding in stool samples from inpatients and outpatients from eleven Brazilian states. During the three-year study, 1012 AGE stool samples were analysed by TaqMan-based qPCR, to detect and quantify HAdV. Positive samples were genotyped by partial sequencing of the hexon gene followed by phylogenetic analysis. Co-detections were accessed by screening for rotavirus and norovirus. Overall, we detected HAdV in 24.5% of single-detected samples (n"‰="‰248), with a prevalence of type F41 (35.8%). We observed a higher incidence in children between 6 to 24Â months, without marked seasonality. Additionally, we observed a statistically higher median viral load among single-detections between enteric and non-enteric types and a significantly lower HAdV viral load compared to rotavirus and norovirus in co-detections (p"‰<"‰0.0001). Our study contributes to the knowledge of HAdV epidemiology and reinforces the need for the inclusion of enteric types F40/41 in molecular surveillance programs.
WORLD
deseret.com

Omicron subvariant BA.5 is spreading quickly in Ontario

Omicron variants are driving new infections and evading antibodies across the world, and the latest place where they’ve begun to spread is Ontario. Driving the news: The proportion of BA.5, a subvariant of omicron, has more than doubled over the course of just one week in Ontario. According to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Canada to Throw Out 13.6 Million Expired Doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Canada is preparing to throw away 13.6 million doses of its available AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to a lack of demand. According to the Associated Press, Canada signed a contract with the company in 2020 to receive 20 million doses of its vaccine. Following the agreement, between March and June 2021, about 2.3 million Canadians reportedly received at least one dose.
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron: a new challenge for pandemic and vaccine

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 211 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent article published in Nature, Shuai et al. demonstrated a significantly reduced replication capacity and diminished pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, the latest variant of concern (VOC), mainly due to the impaired Spike protein (S protein) cleavage, reduced efficiency in utilizing co-factor TMPRSS2.1.
The Independent

N. Korea reports another disease outbreak amid COVID-19 wave

North Korea on Thursday reported the eruption of another infectious disease in addition to its ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, saying leader Kim Jong Un has donated his private medicines to those stricken with the new disease. It’s unclear how serious the new epidemic is, but some outside observers say North Korea likely aims to burnish Kim’s image as a leader caring about public livelihoods as he needs greater public support to overcome pandemic-related hardships.Kim on Wednesday offered his family’s reserve medicines for those diagnosed with “an acute enteric epidemic” in the southeastern Haeju city, the official Korean Central News Agency...

