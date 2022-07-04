Child, adult killed in Pasco County apartment fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child and an adult died early Monday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pasco County, fire officials said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews were called to The Park at Ashley Place apartments in New Port Richey around 12:20 a.m. where they arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the building.

When firefighters were alerted to the possibility of two people trapped inside, they rushed into the apartment where they found the adult and child.

The victims were pulled to safety before first responders attempted lifesaving interventions. The child and the adult were rushed to local hospitals where they later died.

One firefighter reportedly suffered minor burns while fighting the fire, which took approximately 30 minutes to get under control, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information was immediately released.

