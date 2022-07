July 5, 2022 – A standoff between Sheriff’s deputies and an armed man ended peacefully today. Around 9am today, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were at an address in the 1400 block of West Main Street to serve an eviction notice to the tenant. When deputies entered the residence they thought was vacant, they encountered a 58 year old male with a handgun. The man then retreated into a different location of the home.

