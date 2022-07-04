ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 2 days ago

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT. FOR EASTERN MISSOULA...NORTH CENTRAL GRANITE AND SOUTHWESTERN POWELL. COUNTIES... At 421 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest. of Drummond, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong...

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Daniels; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; McCone; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Powell; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Silver Bow; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MCCONE MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA POWELL RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN SILVER BOW STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
Mid-week storm cells on the way

A series of severe thunderstorms should roll over the Missoula Valley and surrounding region starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday. “The Thursday alert really stands out as the highest likelihood for a few strong storms here,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller said on Tuesday. “Each day there will be a fair amount of storms, but it’s those really strong ones we’re worried about.”
MISSOULA, MT
Floodwaters race through Montana city and leave damage behind

Dramatic footage from Helena, Montana, showed roaring floodwaters overwhelming streets in the city on July 3. A storm began to sweep through Helena on Sunday evening, bringing fierce wind gusts and significant flooding with it. Video acquired by Storyful and shot by passerby Andy Shirtliff showed water up to the wheel well of vehicles as they drove through downtown Helena.
HELENA, MT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flash flood sends water flowing through downtown Helena

A flash flood hit Lewis and Clark County on Sunday evening, pelting the ground with hail and sending a small river of rainwater rising to wheel wells and lapping at doors at businesses in the downtown Helena area. Among the places reporting damage were the YWCA Helena and Lewis &...
HELENA, MT
Alive at Five in Helena canceled Wednesday night

HELENA, Mont. - Alive at Five will not be held Wednesday night. Downtown Helena says anticipated inclement weather is why they decided to cancel the event. “It was a tough call, but we've all seen recently how intense these summer storms can become,” Downtown Helena Operations Director, Jordan Conley said.
HELENA, MT
Vehicle crashes cause delays on Homestake Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. — Emergency crews cleared two vehicle crashes on Interstate 90 westbound near mile marker 233 on Homestake Pass Tuesday. The first accident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. The second happened around 1:30 p.m. Both crashes caused delays along I-90.
MISSOULA, MT
Flooding in multiple buildings and damage to the capitol complex

HELENA, Mont. - On July 3rd, 2022, the Capitol Complex experienced flooding in multiple buildings as a result of heavy rains. The Mazurek Building (215 N Sanders) had the most severe damage and other buildings impacted include the Capitol Building and 5 South Last Chance Gulch (Department of Corrections). The...
HELENA, MT
Sudden Closure of Missoula Business, Company Files for Bankruptcy

Another week and another batch of news about Missoula businesses. First, we had the announcement that Bob's Sew & Vac would be closing their doors after 43 years. And on the flip side of things we learned about a new restaurant that will be taking over the old Caffe Dolce location on Brooks Street. As we geared up to celebrate the 4th of July weekend, details started to emerge about the sudden closure of another Missoula business.
MISSOULA, MT
Fireworks suspected as cause of fire in Hamilton Saturday night

HAMILTON, Mont. - A fire in Hamilton burned a shrub and a commercial building’s sign Saturday night. The Hamilton Fire Department said they were dispatched around 10:40 pm Saturday to a tree on fire on North 2nd St. Law enforcement on scene advised the fire had moved to a...
HAMILTON, MT

