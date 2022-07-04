ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

First Listen: DRCY starts with "Small Talk"

soultracks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 5, 2022) London-based young singer DRCY is new to us, but she has a style that should find an audience among SoulTrackers. Working...

www.soultracks.com

NME

Sparks are at work on their 27th studio album

Sparks have entered the studio to work on what will be their 27th studio album, as revealed on the band’s Instagram. The post, shared yesterday (July 4), shows the Mael brothers in front of a home computer set up with recording software. Vocalist Ron Mael is sat at the computer, while keyboardist Russell Mael is standing and holding a note pad with chord progressions written on it. View the post below:
Pitchfork

Listen to Mejiwahn’s “Justheweed” [ft. Zeroh & lojii]: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. There’s a mystical quality to California producer Mejiwahn’s music, as though he conjures instruments and samples with magic runes. “Justheweed,” the lead single from his forthcoming debut album Beanna, combines piano, guitar, bass licks, and muffled drums into a beat that fizzles like sour powder on your tongue—the perfect backdrop for guest rappers Zeroh and lojii to lay out some anecdotes about sex, fighting demons, and the value of self-worth in a chaotic world. The trio’s chemistry is smooth and inviting, as warm as a home video cassette warped by sunlight.
Stereogum

Sony Removes Three Posthumous Michael Jackson Songs From Streaming Services Because Fans Think He Didn’t Sing On Them

In 2010, the year after Michael Jackson’s death, Sony Music released Michael, the first posthumous collection of Jackson’s unreleased songs. That album eventually went platinum, but three songs on that album have long been a sore spot for Jackson fans. The story is that people don’t believe that Michael Jackson really sang on the songs “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and the 50 Cent collaboration “Monster.” The official story is that Jackson recorded all three songs with the songwriting and production team Edward Cascio and James Porte in 2007. But fans have long believed that the vocals on those songs really come from session singer Jason Malachi.
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Put Bickering Aside to Finally Announce ‘Animals’ Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have finally announced the release date for the long-delayed reissue of their classic 1977 LP Animals. Animals 2018 Remix will arrive starting Sept. 16, with the Orwellian concept album also receiving its first-ever 5.1 Stereo Sound release. While the reissue doesn’t feature any bonus tracks, it does include a polished-up mix overseen by engineer James Guthrie of the original five-song album on CD, vinyl, Blu-ray, and SACD.  As the title suggests, the remix was completed in 2018 and originally intended for release around that time; however, the reissue was delayed as former band...
NME

Hear a preview of all songs from Chung Ha’s upcoming album, ‘Bare & Rare’

Chung Ha has released a “highlight medley” for her upcoming sophomore full-length record, ‘Bare & Rare’. Yesterday (July 5), the K-pop idol released a video that features snippets of all eight songs from her forthcoming record, including title track ‘Sparkling’ and ‘Crazy Like You’, her collaboration with 88rising singer-songwriter BIBI.
DoYouRemember?

Eight Rock And Pop Legends Who Are Rocking Their Way Into Their 80s

Some Rock and Roll music icons from way back have had successful career runs and are still rockin’ and rollin’ into their 80s. Some legends who would have been 80 have passed away, like guitar lord Jimi Hendrix and vocalist Janis Joplin, who died in 1970; and Mama Cass, who died in 1974 —but their legends remain.
Pitchfork

Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
AOL Corp

Here Are All of Beyonce’s Studio Album Covers

When Beyoncé is gearing up to release new music, stunning visuals are practically guaranteed. So as the “Break My Soul” singer prepares to unleash Renaissance, her seventh studio album, she’s already getting started on the art front by rolling out the eye-popping artwork on June 30, a month ahead of the set’s release date.
Pitchfork

Yaya Bey Releases New Video for “Big Daddy Ya”: Watch

Yaya Bey has shared a new music video for her song “Big Daddy Ya.” The track comes from Remember Your North Star, her most recent LP and second studio album overall. In the clip, which she directed herself, the Brooklyn R&B singer-songwriter can be seen posing before a camera in a range of stylish outfits during a photoshoot. Check out the video below.
Pitchfork

Greet Death

Meet the new hell: not quite the same as the old New Hell. On their 2019 album for Deathwish, Inc., Flint, Michigan miserablists Greet Death took their label's name to heart on songs like “You’re Gonna Hate What You’ve Done” and “Do You Feel Nothing?,” wrapping their nihilism in deceptively uplifting melodies. But their new EP makes overwhelming self-loathing the whole point.
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Joins Clairo to Perform “Bags” in Italy: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers joined Clairo on stage during her set last night (July 5) at the Carroponte in Milan, Italy, to perform her 2019 single “Bags.” Bridgers and Clairo shared a bill—Clairo is touring Europe in support of her 2021 LP Sling, while Bridgers is in the middle of a string of European festival dates. Check out their duet on “Bags” at Stereogum. Bridgers appears as the song approaches its finale.
soultracks.com

First Listen: Blue Soul Ten delivers a nighttime jam

(July 6, 2022) Blue Soul Ten is an another one of those acts who has been making high quality music under the radar. I must admit that I had not heard of them until I got this assignment. It’s a shame how often that happens. But it’s also a testament to the amount of quality music being made even as the narrative persists that ‘nobody’ is making good music anymore.
Taste of Country

Town Mountain Seek Change in New Song, ‘Lines in the Levee’ [Exclusive Premiere]

"What’s a poor country boy to do?" Those words, penned by songwriter Phil Barker, ring throughout Town Mountain's brand new song, "Lines in the Levee," the title track for their latest studio record. Lines in the Levee is out Oct. 7 via New West Records and on Thursday, June 23, the title track and its official music video are premiering exclusively with Taste of Country.
soultracks.com

First Listen: David A. Tobin knows what is "True"

(July 6, 2022) The British band Spandau Ballet had one Top Ten hit in America, and that song was a verified smash. “True” peaked at number four on Billboard’s top 100 in the fall of 1983 and topped the adult contemporary charts. The tune had the right balance of pop with just enough R&B flourish to have broad appeal and that allowed it to have fans in the pop and R&B worlds.
