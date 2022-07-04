ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDPD Motorcycle Sergeant Badly Hurt in Temecula Crash with Pickup Truck

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
The aftermath of the crash on Saturday in Temecula. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A motorcycle sergeant with the San Diego Police Department crashed into a pickup truck and suffered major injuries in Temecula, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the sergeant was riding his police-issued motorcycle northbound on Rainbow Canyon Road just north of Rainbow Valley Boulevard when he lost control at a curve going about 35-45 mph.

The sergeant’s motorcycle then slid onto its right side and across the road’s solid double yellow lines into opposing traffic, where it collided with a 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, according to the CHP.

The sergeant, identified as Franklin White, 42, of Temecula, suffered major injuries and was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center.

The pickup truck’s driver, 36-year-old Lucas Lopez of Fallbrook, was uninjured.

No arrests were made and the crash remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

