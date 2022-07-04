ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Cameron Hates Audiences 'Whining' About Movie Runtimes, Encourages 'Pee' Breaks During 'Avatar 2'

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvatar filmmaker James Cameron said it is totally fine if you need to get some bladder relief during a screening of his upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The director also does not want to hear anyone complain about the film's length, noting how television viewers have no problem sitting...

popculture.com

Comments / 53

Rita Brand-Cannon
1d ago

My husband and I don’t go to theaters. That pause button is important. We have a big screen TV, that pause button, comfortable recliners, don’t need to interact with the general public. We can also eat and drink what we wish and not pay horrible prices.

Reply(3)
23
Sophie
1d ago

He's going to whine more when he realizes many people are no longer interested in Avatar.

Reply(8)
13
BuoyDix
1d ago

the biggest difference is that the average person is also doing something else while binge watching. or at the very least I do.

Reply(1)
4
