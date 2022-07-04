Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game

Every year I check to see what new things are happening at the Minnesota Ren Fest. I love the Ren Fest. I know that some people are just like "It's just an art fair", well, yes it kind of is. But it's an art fair with alcohol, fun people, and shenanigans. As Puke and Snot say... Ok... I might not go that far, but it's as fun as you make it. If you go by the above, make sure you have a designated driver.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO