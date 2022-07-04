MN Lottery

(The Center Square) – The city of Minneapolis will spend millions of dollars on a guaranteed basic income pilot program launched in June to help vulnerable families fight inflation. Jeremy Lundborg, the program's project manager, said that 200 families would be receiving $500 per month over two years, spent...
Three weeks ago Corey Tomczyk of Mosinee stopped by the Record office to talk about his run to be the next state senator to represent the 29th District and he was wearing a white cowboy hat. For a local that reminds one of the Spooner Rodeo. However, at the time,...
A manure digester near Rock Valley lies mostly underground and can hold up to 1.5 million gallons of manure. (Photo by Jacob Simonsen/Iowa DNR) A northwest Iowa facility that captures biogas from cow manure began leaking when it was first filled in January, but its operators ignored indications of the leak and filled it further, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
(The Center Square) – Nearly 180,000 people in Wisconsin will soon get a postcard asking them to register to vote, but one Republican lawmaker wants more information about the people on that list. The Wisconsin Elections Commission will mail what it is calling Eligible but Unregistered postcards on Friday.
(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
The Republican-run Wisconsin Legislature continues to undermine the governor's authority. Their latest shenanigan is to refuse to take up Gov. Tony Evers' appointments to various boards. This allows several officials tapped by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to stay in positions of power long after their terms have expired. Unfortunately the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that these anti-democratic tactics are just fine.
BILLINGS, Mont. - For many years the Federal Law didn't allow Medicaid patients to receive addiction and mental health treatment in facilities with over 17 beds. But now, with the help of the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment Fund, or HEART Fund, the Department of Health and Human Services has finally made it possible for mental disease institutions, IMD to receive reimbursement for Medicaid members.
