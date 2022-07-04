Get Fit, Stay Fit

If there’s something we never get tired of seeing, it’s a great makeover. Whether it’s transforming a retro bathroom into a modern oasis or giving a lackluster bedroom a fresh look, pros perform these design miracles all the time. To give designers a chance to showcase their...
If you think it takes a master class on how to arrange pillows on a bed to achieve a picture-perfect magazine setup, then you’re probably putting too much pressure on yourself. Lifestyle expert–level training isn’t necessary, only a little patience and creativity. Our first tip for pillow-arranging excellence? Carve out a few minutes to properly make your bed so there’s no messy sheets or hastily folded comforter clouding your vision. Then follow one of Domino style director Naomi deMañana’s five simple formulas, below.
The ideas of bunk beds conjure many images in people's minds. From sharing a room with a sibling to summer camp to college dorms, bunk beds have a reputation for being juvenile. Most adults don't add them to their homes if they don't have children, and they especially don't add them for themselves — but the tide is changing, and adult bunk beds are becoming a trend in 2022.
Laundry day is like Tax Day. You never want it to arrive, and yet it always seems to come before you’re ready. Washing laundry can be a tedious affair, so it’s best to stay as organized as possible. While most people may not think about it too much, your laundry basket has a lot to do with how quickly and efficiently you’re able to get the job done.
The best part of any landscape is a vantage from which to enjoy it. With no angled cuts, unusual materials or challenging assembly techniques, this attractive garden bench is an easy afternoon project. Tools and Materials:. (2) 2x4 x 48” boards. (2) 2x4 x 45” boards. (2) 2x4...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Laundry is the kind of chore that you can’t get around doing; there’s only so long you can go before dipping into your backup reserve of ratty boxers and novelty underwear. And while there’s not much you can do to make laundry less of a chore, you can at least make the process as tidy as possible. One of the best ways is by investing in a laundry hamper with a lid.
Comments / 0