Get Fit, Stay Fit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Laundry is the kind of chore that you can’t get around doing; there’s only so long you can go before dipping into your backup reserve of ratty boxers and novelty underwear. And while there’s not much you can do to make laundry less of a chore, you can at least make the process as tidy as possible. One of the best ways is by investing in a laundry hamper with a lid.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 16 HOURS AGO