PITTSBURG, Kan. – They want to beat each other almost year-round. “It gets pretty intense,” says Columbus senior Landin Midgett, “We play them in all sports, not just baseball. We play them in football, too. That gets pretty intense. It gets pretty intense in basketball as well. Football it gets really competitive, because that’s how football is. Baseball…you can’t really do a lot to them in baseball, physically. You can talk a little bit, but that’s about it.”

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO