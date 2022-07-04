Winning numbers drawn in 'Poker Lotto' game

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The high number of applicants for hero pay in Minnesota could translate into smaller checks. More than 900,000 Minnesota residents have applied for bonus pay the state is doling out to people who came to work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday.
The Michigan State Police released new evidence in the stolen recruiting tent after reviewing and collecting more surveillance footage from downtown businesses to identify the women. Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday the MSP released better images of the suspects believed to be behind the theft of a recruitment tent. MSP said...
The public is invited to join Creative 360 for its 13th Annual Festival celebrating Michigan’s visual artists and writers age 55 and older. Over 160 visual art and writing pieces were submitted to this year’s Artfest. The jurist for the visual art exhibition was Donovan Entrekin, director of the Flint Institute School of Arts Art School. Poetry, short stories and memoirs were adjudicated by a team of local writers and educators.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Thousands of homes and businesses were in the dark Wednesday in northeastern Indiana after waves of storms damaged trees and power lines while swamping some areas with 9 inches of rainfall. Crews were working Wednesday to restore power to about 14,500 Indiana Michigan Power...
Two women were caught on video walking off with a recruiting tent used by the Michigan State Police at the Traverse City Cherry Festival. MSP said the two women were captured on surveillance video just past midnight on Monday morning, according to a Wednesday press release. "The MSP has been...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The first probable case of monkeypox has been announced in Idaho. The Idaho Division of Public Health and Central District Health on Wednesday said it appears this infection was acquired during travel to a country experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. The patient, who lives in the...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Kevin Nicholson, a business consultant whose campaign for governor in battleground Wisconsin failed to catch on with conservative voters, announced Tuesday he was dropping out of the race five weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. Nicholson had consistently trailed in the polls behind former...
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women faced sentencing Thursday in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That's a practice once used by both political parties to boost turnout but was made illegal by a 2016 state law that barred anyone but a family member or caregiver from returning early ballots for another person. It’s the only case filed so far by the state attorney general under the law, which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld last year.
No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A sorority accused of charging University of Washington students for housing they couldn’t stay in during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic will pay more than $250,000 in refunds. The Washington state Attorney General’s Office announced the consent decree Wednesday, The Seattle Times reported....
BEULAH — Property owners in northern Michigan could lose the rights to their property with a single signature if they’re not careful. Paula Eberhart, register of deeds for Benzie County, said she’s seen purchase agreements come into her office recently attempting to use high pressure tactics to get victims to pay for services and even give up their property.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — All but six of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified, officials said Wednesday. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said 22 of the dead were from Mexico, 19 were from Guatemala and six were from Honduras.
