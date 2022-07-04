ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Abortion rights activists protest Independence Day in Appleton after Roe v. Wade reversal

By Lexi Schroeder, FOX 11 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON (WLUK) -- The Fourth of July is all about celebrating independence, but some Americans are saying they can't celebrate their freedom anymore, ever since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Over a thousand people gathered at Houdini Plaza to voice their anger over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn...

Troy Schulz
2d ago

Quote from a pro-death protestor: "Every person in America should have a right to their freedom and the decision to choose their futures despite who they are or what gender or what race," said Umnus. "Every American deserves freedom." But, this obviously doesn't include the American in your womb, right?

