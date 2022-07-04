ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MO

Parkville one of many July 4 celebrations in Kansas City area

By Tia Johnson
PARKVILLE, Mo. — There were several Fourth of July celebrations that happened across the Kansas City area Monday.

Parkville hosted its annual festivities where things kicked off in the morning.

Many people celebrate Independence Day, but how may vary.

“We wanted to do it at a park that way it’s like cute and nature and there’s a bunch of sun,” Ally Jeffries, who celebrated, said.

Jeffries and her cousin, Josie Elder, wanted to enjoy Independence Day in nature.

“We brought some crackers and cheese and donuts and cookies, and we had a fruit plate,” Elder said.

“We’re hanging out,” Jeffries said. “We’re just having a little morning afternoon picnic.” “it’s a little hot, but we said we can find a nice, shaded area. It’ll be nice and there will be a breeze.”

Some played in nature.

“I’m not home a lot,” Sullivan Cox, who celebrated, said. “I’m in college, so coming back and actually going to an event like this is pretty fun.”

The people at the park were only a couple of steps away from Parkville’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

Downtown there were food trucks, games, and a beer tent.

The day kicked off with a parade and ended with a firework show.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

'Truth over Troost': A Kansas City business owner's effort to reconcile with the past

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery recently launched the "Truth over Troost" petition in an effort to get the street renamed. Chris Goode, whose business stands on the corner of 30th Street and Troost Avenue, said his petition has gained hundreds of signatures. He has already taken his idea to the full City Council, the office of Mayor Quinton Lucas and other city offices. His hope is to get leaders on board, especially with the stigma behind the name of Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
