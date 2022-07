TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing five counts of assault, among other charges, after she allegedly used bear spray on a crowd in Trinidad. The Trinidad Police Department is reporting they were called to the Central Park Baseball Stadium Monday night at about 9:19 p.m. There we reports of someone using pepper spray at a fireworks display. When officers arrived, they identified the suspect as Korie Howlett. According to police, Howlett was armed with a can of bear attack deterrent.

TRINIDAD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO