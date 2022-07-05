ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody after 6 killed, dozens wounded in mass shooting at Highland Park July 4th parade

By CBS Chicago Team, Asal Rezaei, Sabrina Franza, Tara Molina, Todd Feurer, Tim McNicholas, Jackie Kostek, Jeramie Bizzle, John Dodge, Megan Hickey, Dana Kozlov
 2 days ago

Gunman in custody after deadly mass shooting at Highland Park parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS ) -- The suspected shooter is in custody after six people were killed dozens of others were wounded when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park on Monday.

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III was arrested around 6:30 p.m., more than eight hours after the shooting, following a chase in the north suburbs. On Tuesday morning, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said charges are expected to be filed some point today.

Caught on video: Suspect in Highland Park mass shooting arrested

Jogmen said police in North Chicago spotted Crimo's vehicle near Buckley Road and U.S. Route 41, and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Crimo fled the scene. North Chicago police called for reinforcements, and Crimo's vehicle was stopped about six miles away near Westleigh Road and U.S. 41. He was taken into custody without incident, and charges were pending Monday evening as police continue to investigate.

Highland Park mass shooting suspect captured

Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neill said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the parade in Highland Park. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.

Robert "Bobby" Crimo III has been identified as a "person of interest" in the deadly mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police would not say what specific information led them to identify Crimo as the suspect.

Jogmen said police are following up on multiple tips about the shooting.

Authorities earlier surrounded Crimo's family home in Highwood, just north of Highland Park, as they searched for him.

Authorities surround home of Robert Crimo III

Neighbors said Crimo live at that home with his father and uncle.

FBI agents had been going in and out of the house throughout the evening.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli said, so far, there is no reason to believe there was more than one shooter.

Police identify Robert E. Crimo as the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting suspect.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said five people died at the scene, all of them adults. One other person died at a local hospital, although Banek could not provide further information on that victim. A critically injured child was transported to the University of Chicago hospital.

Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage on MOnday said medics took 10 people to NorthShore Highland Park Hospital, 6 people to Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, and 7 people to NorthShore Evanston Hospital. Some other victims walked into local hospitals on their own.

Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of emergency preparedness for the NorthShore University Health System, on Monday said a total of 26 patients came into NorthShore Highland Park Hospital, 25 of them with gunshot wounds, including the 10 brought in by ambulance. Six more victims came in to NorthShore Evanston Hospital, and four others went to NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital.

On Tuesday, officials updated the total of injured treated at area hospitals to 38 people.

Hospital officials provide update on victims of Highland Park mass shooting

The ages of the victims being treated at NorthShore hospitals ranged from about 8 years old to 85, including four or five children.

Manhunt underway for Highland Park July 4th mass shooting suspect

Some of the victims were in critical condition, while other victims had minor injuries from the shooting.

Two patients brought to Highland Park Hospital were later transferred to Evanston Hospital, including one child. Another patient from Highland Park Hospital was later transferred to NorthShore Skokie Hospital, and another child was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.

Covelli confirmed witness reports that the shooter opened fire from the roof of a nearby business. The shooter was able to use a ladder attached to the building to reach the roof.

"By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random," Coveilli said.

Covelli said it appeared the shooter targeted both spectators and people marching in the parade.

"We don't know what his intentions are at this point. So, certainly, we're not sure of that," he said.

CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the family of Nicolas Toledo, who said he was one of the people who was shot and killed.

"We are all feeling pretty numb. We're all pretty broken inside," his granddaughter said.

Toledo was from Mexico and was visiting his family for about the past month. Kimberly Rangel, Toledo's granddaughter, said her grandfather was in his late 70s, loved to go fishing, paint, and go on walks with his family in the park.

She said that he was always happy, always smiling. Toledo was shot and killed in front some of his own family members at the parade.

Rangel said she had planned to attend the parade herself with her own young daughter, but couldn't make it. She wound getting a phone call from her mother, who told her through tears, that Nicolas was killed.

'Hold your family tight, while you can'

"I would just say hold your family tight, while you can, while you still have them," Rangel said. "We didn't expect to have this happen so close to home, but it did. It's not just my family that's affected. There are so many families that are being affected by this. I hope everyone holds your family tight tonight."

She said Toledo was visiting from Mexico and had been here for about a month. During his stay, Rangel's daughter got to meet him and was just beginning to forge a bond with her great-grandfather.

One witness, Shawn Cotreau, said the shooter was only 10 feet from where shooting happened. He said the gunshots went on for several minutes.

Covelli said the gunman stopped shooting as police officers were approaching the building from which he had opened fire. He said it was not immediately clear how the shooter managed to escape before police got to that rooftop.

"All indications is he was discreet, and he was very difficult to see," Covelli said.

Police: Rifle recovered at the scene of the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting

Police and ambulances from several jurisdictions swarmed the area, with several officers carrying rifles. Video from the scene showed people being placed into ambulances.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said the FBI and Illinois State Police are assisting local law enforcement agencies with the investigation. She also urged people to contact their loved ones to make sure they're safe.

"Our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss of life, and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us," she said.

Rotering also thanked the FBI, Illinois State Police, and other local law enforcement agencies for their assistance with the investigation of and response to the shooting.

"This is a terribly difficult day, and the bloodiest that we've experienced in Highland Park," Rotering said. "Our community, like so many before us, is devastated. It's impossible to imagine the pain of this kind of tragedy until you're confronted with it."

'This murderer will be brought to justice'

Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois State Police assisted in the search for the gunman.

"There are no words for the kind of evil that shows up at a public celebration of freedom, hides on a roof, and shoots innocent people with an assault rifle," he added. "It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague. A day dedicated to freedom has put into stark relief the one freedom we as a nation refuse to uphold, the freedom of our fellow citizens to live without the daily fear of gun violence."

Covelli urged anyone who might have pictures or video from the parade or the shooting to contact police to assist with the investigation. He also asked nearby business owners to share any surveillance video they might have from near the scene of the shooting.

Digital media, including video and photographs may be submitted to: https://www.fbi.gov/highlandpark . Tips can be provided by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

"That could help investigators. They may see something in there that may be useful, and allow them to proceed further with the investigation," he said. "Even if you don't see anything in there, we would love to be able to take a look at that, so we can further our investigation."

Several children took shelter in the basement of a nearby business after the shooting.

CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman was near the scene when she heard what sounded like gunfire. She and her family got on the ground and quickly ran to their car in a nearby parking garage.

"Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming," she said. "It was extremely terrifying. It was very scary. We are very fortunate, we got out very quickly."

First responders from the Lake County Sheriff rush to a parade route after reports of a shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.


Video posted on TikTok showed the Highland Park High School band running after shots were fired.

Maya Spector was preparing to march at the parade with her daughter.  "We literally ran home," she said. "People were running and just trying to get out of the area."

"My daughter was panicked and traumatized."

A 17-year-old in the parade talked about the moments after he heard a big boom.

"I ran down the street, kinda ran through some trees, someone's backyard, until we were at someone's house," said Parker Krex, who was in the parade. "Other people that were going to march with us met us there. And they were letting in other people from the street that looked like they were from the parade."

Caught on Video: Shooting starts at Highland Park July 4th Parade

Some witnesses reported up to 20 shots.

Witnesses posted similar accounts of sounds similar to gunfire and people running.

Another witness took photos of chairs left behind after people fled.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to a resident named Stacey, who has lived in the Highland Park community for more than 30 years and she said she got to the parade around 10:00 a.m.

"As we were walking in there, everyone was all over the place. And people were saying 'we didn't know if it was firecrackers or shootings or what.' And we just got out of there. And he's a local guy and it's horrific."

Stacey said the shock of it still lingers.

"Thirty years and I never thought that this would happen. And today it did. I'm in disbelief. I thought Highland Park was a safe place. You just don't know when this is going to happen. And I just pray for these families and pray for everybody who is out there, and pray that everybody is safe. It's scary. This world is scary."

The longtime Highland Park resident came out to the Highland Park Police Department to see the person suspected in the killing of six people and injuring more than 20 others.

"I want to see this kid. I really do. It's disgusting. It's sick. It's very upsetting. And you know everybody has little kids, and there are tons of little kids around here. This could happen anywhere. It's very sad," she said.

What does the Highland Park resident to come out of this tragedy?

"I want peace. Peace is what I want."

'I knew three or four people who were killed'

Another longtime Highland Park resident, Alan, was a volunteer for the parade route.

"At first we thought it was firecrackers or part of the parade. And then people just started running. We couldn't put it together because your mind doesn't react to people on the ground. And it was terrible."

He said he's a volunteer for 18 years. Alan said he and his team helped law enforcement to make sure people were OK.

"We just rode around and helped the police move off people out. I went back to my house with my family," he said, adding that it would be an unforgettable day.

"I knew three or four people who were killed. I didn't know that at the time."

Illinois State Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) said she was at the parade with her family, and had just decorated the car she was riding in for the parade, when they heard the gunfire.

"We heard, I heard pops. Honestly, I initially thought it was fireworks. It never occurred to me that in downtown Highland Park, on the 4th of July, there would be gunshots, but all of a sudden, a couple women started running back towards us, and then it was almost like a wave of people, and they were crying, and screaming. They said there's an active shooter, and people have been shot. We all just kind of froze in our tracks. It was hard to even believe," she said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued the following statement after the suspect was arrested:

"Thanks to the heroic efforts of law enforcement, a person of interest in the horrific Highland Park mass shooting is in custody. I hope this provides a bit of solace to those who are deeply grieving tonight in the wake of today's unspeakable tragedy. My heart aches for the people of Highland Park. We must continue to lift up this community, the victims, and their families in prayer.

"Gun violence does not respect geographic boundaries or socioeconomic differences. It is a plague that affects us all. Whether it is Back of the Yards, Englewood, West Garfield Park, Uvalde, Buffalo, or now Highland Park, none of us are immune, and all are vulnerable without a federal effort to take weapons of war out of the hands of civilians. It can be done, it must be done, and we must continue to move toward that goal with all deliberate speed. We cannot be truly free unless we are relentlessly brave."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said she and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin will continue to work to pass commonsense gun laws to prevent these kinds of shootings in the future, saying the nation needs to ban assault rifled and high-capacity magazines.

"We must do more," she said.

