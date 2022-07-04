ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers needed for the dirtiest day at the beach: July 5

By Tania Thorne
KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many celebrate the 4th of July by hitting the beach, the Surfrider Foundation has been prepping for the dirtiest day at the beach. KPBS reporter Tania Thorne tells us about the ‘Morning After Mess’ beach cleanups happening throughout the county tomorrow. The ‘Morning After Mess’ beach...

www.kpbs.org

NBC San Diego

The Parrots of El Cajon Color The Community

No one is exactly sure how the parrots arrived in El Cajon, but they're here and they're beautiful. The green-bodied, red-topped birds can often be seen flying around El Cajon or in the trees by the courthouse. "El Cajon has a bit of a flyover from red masked Conures maybe...
EL CAJON, CA
KPBS

San Diegans taste and smell something in the water

Some San Diegans say their water has been tasting funny lately and it’s not their imagination. There is something in the water but the city says it’s not harmful. Banker's Hill resident Jean Diedrich first noticed her water tasted funny last Wednesday. She told KPBS it tasted "like dirt or must," adding that it didn’t look or feel any different, but it smelled bad. She said while neighbors discussed it among themselves and asked the property manager about it, all they could do was guess what could be wrong with their water and whether it was safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Marcos man taps into his Nordic roots one plank at time

In a Vista backyard, five days a week, Tom Kottmeir is toiling away, hammering, sanding and chipping away at pieces of wood strewn across the carport. "It doesn’t have to be precise, but if it’s not well fitted it doesn’t look right,” Kottmeir said, holding one a piece of the ship's rib.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

San Diego residents say water 'tastes like dirt'

SAN DIEGO — If you take a sip of water and something doesn’t taste right, you’re not alone. Many of city of San Diego water customers reached out to us saying their water tastes or smells like dirt. "It smells like a soapy sewage smell," said David...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

One Safe Place opens to families, crime victims in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — A new family justice center finally opened its doors in San Marcos this week, helping to fill a gap in crucial services for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and child abuse in North San Diego County. The 44,000 square-foot facility on Los Vallecitos Boulevard known...
SAN MARCOS, CA
delmartimes.net

Home of the Week - 13979 Dentata Lane, San Diego 92130

Welcome to Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley! Built in 2016 this private 4BR (plus an office), 4.5BA is located on a secluded cul de sac with a large park right in front. First floor has bedroom with a full bath. A chef’s kitchen with high end appliances, extra large island, Silestone counters. The upstairs family room has a theatre system complete with a theatre screen, projector and black out curtains. The Master suite has a luxurious bathtub and separate shower with two vanities. The walk in closet is custom built. The other three bedrooms are spacious and have their own bathrooms. This home is on a large lot with an outdoor built in kitchen, entertaining patio and outdoor covered room plus a side yard wide enough for a garden.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Curator of Escondido exhibition discusses street culture, censorship

A controversial artwork, called "Three Slick Pigs," remains part of the Street Legacy: SoCal Style Masters exhibition at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. The mixed-media piece presents a graffiti-marked black and white photograph of police in riot gear with a fiberglass sculpture of three dancing pig figures in the front.
ESCONDIDO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

4th of July holiday in Tijuana disappoints as U.S. tourists stay away

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The large holiday crowds south of the border did not materialize as expected, according to Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce. “It was a positive weekend, although our expectations were not met,” said Julián Palombo Saucedo, president of Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

New travel advisory for Tijuana and Rosarito

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "No matter where you travel to it's just a good idea to keep your eye on things," says Oceanside resident Jennifer Dehoog. She goes to Tijuana once a week to visit her doctor. Dehoog didn't seem concerned about the State Department's new travel warning. Officials...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Mayor Todd Gloria talks city budget, Ash Street and Prop B

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined KPBS Midday Edition Tuesday to talk about why he felt it was important to delay a city council vote on the proposed Ash Street settlement. Then, SANDAG’s long standing train track relocation plan for a 1.7 mile stretch of the Del Mar bluffs has gotten its initial funding from the state of California. Plus, a look at how a Vons closing its doors in Vista could make access fresh and healthy food more difficult. Plus, does San Diego Gas and Electric really need to keep boosting our utility rates? The state auditor is looking into it. Also, The director of the National Science Foundation, Sethuraman Panchanathan, paid a visit to San Diego last week to dedicate an upgraded earthquake shake table at UC San Diego. Finally, a horrific case of a woman enslaved by a Coronado couple unfolded in a San Diego federal court 75 years ago this summer. The case is remembered as a watershed moment for some of the Civil Rights protections we have today.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Oldest locally built yacht in San Diego is restored.

The old 1902 yacht Butcher Boy has returned to the Maritime Museum of San Diego. And the historically important boat is in perfectly restored condition!. Butcher Boy is our city’s oldest locally built yacht and workboat. For many years, as it was being restored, Butcher Boy was located at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Da Kine’s Plate Lunches reappear in La Mesa

For a moment, the two big ice cream scoops of rice resemble eyes looking back at me, and I imagine my plate lunch sort of looks like a smiley face emoji. I must really be hungry. And clearly, I’m projecting. The only smile here is the one gracing my lips,...
LA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

An ‘American Flag of Flowers' Is Abloom in Carlsbad

The Flower Fields of Carlsbad Ranch is famously associated with a warm holiday, one that is full of bright hues and flowery flair: Mother's Day. The reason the ethereal attraction has become synonymous with the May occasion is two-fold: Plenty of families like to visit the rows (and rows and rows) of the ultra-saturated Giant Tecolote Ranuculus flowers with their moms and grandmothers as a way to celebrate the holiday, but also?
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

High utility prices prompts state audit of SDG&E

San Diego’s high utility prices have prompted an examination by acting California State Auditor Michael Tilden. SDG&E increased its rates an average of nearly 8% at the beginning of 2022. The utility has another rate-hike request before the CPUC which could boost average customer costs another 8.7%. The state...
SAN DIEGO, CA

