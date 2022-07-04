Volunteers needed for the dirtiest day at the beach: July 5

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined KPBS Midday Edition Tuesday to talk about why he felt it was important to delay a city council vote on the proposed Ash Street settlement. Then, SANDAG’s long standing train track relocation plan for a 1.7 mile stretch of the Del Mar bluffs has gotten its initial funding from the state of California. Plus, a look at how a Vons closing its doors in Vista could make access fresh and healthy food more difficult. Plus, does San Diego Gas and Electric really need to keep boosting our utility rates? The state auditor is looking into it. Also, The director of the National Science Foundation, Sethuraman Panchanathan, paid a visit to San Diego last week to dedicate an upgraded earthquake shake table at UC San Diego. Finally, a horrific case of a woman enslaved by a Coronado couple unfolded in a San Diego federal court 75 years ago this summer. The case is remembered as a watershed moment for some of the Civil Rights protections we have today.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO