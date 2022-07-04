ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea 'are still focused on signing Raheem Sterling and Raphinha' this summer, despite speculation linking the club's new American owner Todd Boehly with moves for superstar duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Chelsea are reportedly still prioritising their attempts to sign Raheem Sterling and Raphinha this summer, despite the club's hierarchy having discussed possible moves for Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is trying to make an immediate impact on the club this summer and the Blues are in advanced talks for Manchester City winger Sterling.

City are prepared to let Sterling leave for a fee of around £50million because the England international has one year left on his contract and there aren't any plans for it to be extended.

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Manchester City over a move for Raheem Sterling
The Blues are also looking to sign Raphinha from Leeds despite interest from Barcelona

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel regards Sterling highly, and the 27-year-old is keen on discussing a return to London, where much of his family still lives.

Given Sterling's experience of playing in the Premier League - he has won the title four times with City - he is seen as a hugely appealing option for Chelsea.

Leeds star Raphinha is another key target for Chelsea, although Barcelona remain interested in signing the Brazil international.

Arsenal were previously interested in Raphinha before Chelsea hijacked the move but he is desperate to move to the Nou Camp.

But, according to Sky Sports, moves for Sterling and Raphinha are still Chelsea's priority in the coming weeks, despite speculation linking the Blues with a move for Ronaldo.

Chelsea have discussed a possible move for Cristiano Ronaldo but Sterling is more attainable
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has also been mentioned but appears unlikely at this stage

Boehly has reportedly expressed an interest in signing Ronaldo, who has asked to leave Manchester United.

The 37-year-old stunned United last week when he told the club he wishes to leave if they receive a suitable offer for him this summer amid his concerns that the Red Devils are not moving forward quickly enough.

Chelsea's Champions League status could be appealing for Ronaldo, but Thomas Tuchel is mainly focused on Sterling and Raphinha as things stand.

Neymar is another high-profile star whose future is uncertain, although reports indicated that he has exercised an option to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Although moves for Ronaldo and Neymar cannot be ruled out, Sterling appears a more attainable target in the short-term.

