DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A staple in Daytona Beach is back. The fishing section of the Daytona Beach Pier has reopened following repairs to pilings and cross bracings. The century-old pier has taken hits from a number of storms like Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and fires, yet it still stands. In 2009, the city took operational control of the pier, when it underwent a refurbishment. In the summer of 2012, the Daytona Beach Pier reopened featuring the restaurant Joe's Crab Shack.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO