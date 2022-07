BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in an alleged attempted murder, kidnapping, and carjacking that happened in Baton Rouge in June, according to officials. Jail records show Treston Bickham, 30, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday, July 7, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities, battery of a dating partner with strangulation, and carjacking.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO