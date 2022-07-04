ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

US judge finds for 3 drug distributors in West Virginia opioid lawsuit

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of three major U.S. drug distributors in a landmark lawsuit that accused them of causing a health crisis by distributing 81 million pills over eight years in one West Virginia county ravaged by opioid addiction. The...

Cabell County, WV
Cabell County, WV
