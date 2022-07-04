US judge finds for 3 drug distributors in West Virginia opioid lawsuit
By Associated Press
WSVN-TV
2 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of three major U.S. drug distributors in a landmark lawsuit that accused them of causing a health crisis by distributing 81 million pills over eight years in one West Virginia county ravaged by opioid addiction. The...
A judge has ruled in favor of three U.S. drug distributors in a lawsuit over the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. A federal judge made the ruling in favor of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, McKesson Corporation, and Cardinal Health Inc. on Monday. Per Reuters, U.S. District Judge David Faber argued in his ruling in the West Virginia-focused suit that there is “nothing unreasonable about distributing controlled substances to fulfill legally written prescriptions.”
DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
THE Social Security Administration (SSA) will soon be sending out the next batch of 2022 cost-of-living adjustment checks to beneficiaries. This year, the maximum Social Security check is $4,194, which is $841 per month for individual SSI beneficiaries. If your birth date is between the first and the 10th, the...
Many Pennsylvania residents who were baffled by outrageous charges on their utility bills last month may be getting a refund. Last week we reported that many Pennsylvania residents were shocked when they received mysterious charges on their gas utility bills for a "weather normalization adjustment."
People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like ice, heroin, cocaine and speed, will soon be spared criminal charges in the ACT, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising “personal possession”. The government decision arrives in the wake of a Legislative...
A group of Tennessee National Guard members, who face being forced out of the service by the U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday over their refusal to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, along with their supporters pleaded publicly with Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday to take actions, including suing the federal government if necessary, to prevent their dismissal.
Native Americans in Oklahoma rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled three years ago that the eastern half of Oklahoma is on tribal land and that the state could not bring criminal prosecutions on Indian land without the consent of the tribes living there. Well today, the court narrowed that decision, ruling that the state could prosecute non-Indigenous people for crimes committed against Native Americans in Indian Country. The decision prompted an angry dissent from Justice Neil Gorsuch, who has written extensively and sympathetically about the abuses inflicted on Indigenous tribes in the course of American history. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports.
A Kentucky state police trooper has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of conspiracy and engaging in misleading conduct stemming from an arrest that involved use of force, officials said. Michael L. Howell, 32, of London, Kentucky, was accused of conspiring with others, along with another trooper, to conceal...
Oklahoma has resumed executions after six-year hiatus and now it has plans to conduct nearly back-to-back executions for at least the next two years. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates Friday for six inmates, bringing the total number of planned executions to 25. The Sooner State is now scheduled to execute one prisoner per month for nearly every month starting in August and continuing through December 2024.
(The Center Square) — A U.S. District Court judge in Louisiana has denied Attorney General Jeff Landry's motion for a temporary restraining order to halt new horse racing regulations that take effect Saturday. Judge Terry A. Doughty denied the motion for a restraining order late Thursday afternoon following a...
A former West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself on Facebook storming the U.S. Capitol and cheering on what he described as a "revolution" was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison. Derrick Evans, 37, who pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge, told the judge that he regrets his...
TOPEKA — The U.S. Justice Department in a federal lawsuit says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment fired an employee in 2010 because she was about to be deployed as a member of the Army National Guard. Staff Sgt. Stacey Gonzales, of Garden City, is asking for lost wages and benefits as a result […]
The post U.S. Justice Department sues Kansas agency for firing deployed National Guard member in 2010 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian court Thursday to face her trial on drug charges as a senior Russian diplomat warned that U.S. criticism of how Russia’s handling the case wouldn’t help her release prospects. Griner’s trial began last week amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest. Before Thursday’s hearing, Russian police escorted Griner, handcuffed and clad in a bright red T-shirt and sports trousers, into the courtroom past a crowd of journalists. The athlete was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs.
An array of problems, including overcrowding, led to a surge of COVID-19 cases in California prisons in 2020-2021, a new report details. Preventing outbreaks in the future will require a comprehensive list of fixes, from reducing overcrowding in the state's 34 adult prisons to improving old buildings. Vaccination drives and methods for rapid detection are also necessary, researchers said.
As Congress and now the Supreme Court stymie the Biden administration’s efforts to curb climate change, one thing the president doesn’t want - sky high gas prices - actually is nibbling away at emissions of heat-trapping gas. Gas prices in much of the United States shot past the...
