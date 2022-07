Ashton Stamps has been one of the offseason standouts as he turned heads at SEC campuses all over this summer. That includes the coaches up the road at LSU. After camping in Baton Rouge and securing an offer last month, Stamps committed to the in-state Tigers on July 4. The three-star Metairie (La.) Rummel defensive back who checked in at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds with a 4.5 40 at camp in June quickly shot up LSU’s board this summer as the staff turned up the heat on the New Orleans standout.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO