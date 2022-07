Some friendships, like the one between classic TV and “Happy Days” stars Henry Winkler and Anson Williams, truly last the test of time. The two clearly became close on the set of “Happy Days” back in the 1970s and 1980s. Even now, almost 50 years later, Winkler and Williams still keep up with one another on social media. Exhibit A is a recent post from Winkler announcing his endorsement of William’s mayoral run in Ojai, California.

OJAI, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO