Police chief: Person of interest in July 4 shooting at Chicago-area parade is in custody after brief chase

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a seventh person has died as a result of the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police ID 22-year-old “person of interest” in July Fourth parade shooting who they describe as “armed and dangerous.”. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutor says suspect in July 4 parade shooting charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder, more charges to come. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police: Chicago-area July 4 parade shooter on loose, residents asked to shelter in place; 6 confirmed dead, 24 injured. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
CHICAGO (AP) — Two of the victims of a July Fourth parade massacre in a Chicago suburb left behind a 2-year-old son. Another was staying with family in Illinois after he was injured in car wreck. For some, it was a tradition. They were avid travelers, members of their...
CHICAGO (AP) — In a state with some of the country’s toughest gun regulations and a city that bans semi-automatic weapons, Dana Gordon still feared a mass shooting could happen here. Gordon, a Highland Park resident and an anti-gun violence activist, knew the familiar questions from victims of...
