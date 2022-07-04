ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crook, Weston by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 17:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE...WEST CENTRAL PENNINGTON AND EASTERN WESTON COUNTIES At 554 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Four Corners, or 11 miles north of Newcastle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Flag Mountain, Four Corners, Buckhorn, Crooks Tower, Mallo Camp, O`Neil Pass, Black Fox Campground and Redbank Spring Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man rescued after horse riding accident in Custer State Park

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man was taken to the hospital after a horse riding accident at Custer State Park Monday afternoon. The Custer County Search and Rescue team says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. MT. Officials believe the horse stumbled and rolled onto the rider as it went down.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, July 6

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following the official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
KEVN

Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of motorcyclists are rolling into the Black Hills and it’s not for the Sturgis Rally. Decades ago 2 women had the idea to start an organization to empower females entering an industry traditionally associated with men. “Well, the Motor Maids were founded back...
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Haven, WY
City
Weston, WY
County
Crook County, WY
State
Wyoming State
County
Weston County, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

6 indicted on grand theft, conspiracy charges in alleged casino theft case

DEADWOOD — The first of six men to be arraigned on grand theft and conspiracy charges, allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him June 21 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

The 103rd Annual Black Hills Round Up hit the dirt again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fourth of July celebrations were in full swing in the Black Hills, towns scattered around the hills held their own celebrations. In Belle Fourche a tradition remains alive, The Black Hills Round-Up started as a fundraiser for World War One and has since become an annual celebration.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Mdt#Keyhole Reservoir#Mph
county17.com

Missing Gillette teenager located in New Jersey

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A teenage girl recently reported missing by her family has been found in New Jersey, Gillette Police said Thursday. Valeriia “Lera” Nudha, 15, who was reported missing in mid-June after leaving her Gillette home in mid-June, was found in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, earlier this week, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy