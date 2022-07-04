Irish woman shares devastating experience that may become a reality for many Americans
Following the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade, CNN’s Isa Soares...www.cnn.com
Following the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade, CNN’s Isa Soares...www.cnn.com
Blah, blah,blah! The so called media again with their made up scare tactics to try and further the left’s political agenda!!!
pro choice... American women are not state property
And remind me again... how much of men's health are regulated by the government? 🤔
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 50