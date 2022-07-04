ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Irish woman shares devastating experience that may become a reality for many Americans

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade, CNN’s Isa Soares...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 50

Pamela Schaaf
2d ago

Blah, blah,blah! The so called media again with their made up scare tactics to try and further the left’s political agenda!!!

Reply(2)
19
Ron Dots
2d ago

pro choice... American women are not state property

Reply(20)
23
JL
2d ago

And remind me again... how much of men's health are regulated by the government? 🤔

Reply
5
Related
NBC News

America's gun culture is unique. My photographs can help explain why.

Today, America celebrates the Fourth of July, one of its seminal holidays. It is a day to meditate on patriotism and liberty and freedom — who has it, and how it can or should (or should not) be limited. What does freedom cost, and when is the price too high? Nowhere are these questions quite so acutely felt or divisively held then in the context of America’s gun culture.
FESTIVAL
TIME

Finding the American Dream in Canada

This is a festive period for Muslims around the world. One Eid, or Muslim celebration, has just passed, and another is coming up in July. I’ve left strings of starry lights in the tall windows of our family room, where they can be seen twinkling from the street in our neighborhood outside of Toronto. There’s a shadowbox-like window by the front door, where I’d hung a colorful garland of star ornaments at the start of Ramadan in April.
SOCIETY
inputmag.com

American Girl dolls emerge as unlikely abortion rights advocates

In case you haven’t noticed, American Girl Doll stan accounts have gained popularity on Instagram. Now, they’re using their platforms to promote progressive politics to audiences of bona fide American girls. American Girl Anarchy — In February, the New York Times ran its first piece about American Girl...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Roe Vs Wade#The Us Supreme Court#Irish#Americans
NBC News

'We're here': Mexican groups slam U.S. abortion restrictions as they help more American women

MONTERREY, Mexico — At first glance, it only looks like a roof terrace in a house in Monterrey in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, two hours from the border with the U.S. It's a small space, with a kitchen and bathroom, called La Abortería, or the abortion place, and it's become a haven for dozens of women and pregnant people — both from Mexico and the United States — who have decided to interrupt their pregnancy with the use of medication.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Europe
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation

July 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1608, French explorer Samuel de Champlain founded the Canadian town of Quebec. In 1775, George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Mass. In 1863, the Union army under the command of Gen. George Meade defeated Confederate forces...
POLITICS
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
Jax Hudur

Opinion: The Real Reason Why Ilhan Omar was Booed off the Stage

Congresswoman Ilhan OmarLeopaltik1242\ Wikimedia Commons. When Congresswoman Ilhan Omar came on stage at a Somali concert attended by ten thousand Somali Americans, she was booed off the stage. While most politicians can stomach such incidents, it was certainly traumatizing for her to be booed by the young Somalis of her district whom she represents.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Mystery hacker says 1 billion people exposed in ‘biggest hack in history’

A mystery hacker has claimed to have stolen a massive batch of data containing sensitive information on roughly a billion Chinese citizens, with cyber experts warning it may be one of the biggest breaches in history.The 23 terabyte (TB) cache was allegedly stolen from the Shanghai police department and was advertised on hacking forums in the country.The anonymous internet user, identifying themselves as “ChinaDan”, posted on Breach Forums last week offering to sell the data for 10 bitcoin, equivalent to about £165,000.“In 2022, the Shanghai National Police (SHGA) database was leaked. This database contains many TB of data and information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy