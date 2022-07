GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is back in better health after a cat sickness spread in its shelter. Several cats fell ill at UPAWS in early June leaving some dead. UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto says it was all caused by a feline virus. Now, he says all the animals are in good health. Brutto adds that UPAWS closed its doors briefly to the public, but never stopped doing adoptions.

GWINN, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO