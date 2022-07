GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health recently received a $500,000 grant to continue to provide healthcare to those who need it most and to expand their programs. The funding comes from the Duke Endowment, a health-focused organization that serves the Carolinas. The two have been partners for roughly a decade and this grant will make more than $3 million the care provider has received from the organization.

