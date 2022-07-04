ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keir Starmer may only get two hours' notice of police probe result before going public on his future

By Chris Brooke
 2 days ago

The Labour leader may have only a few hours’ notice before Durham Police reveal to the public whether or not he has been fined over ‘Beergate’.

Detectives are expected in the near future to announce the result of an investigation into allegations that Sir Keir Starmer and his colleagues broke lockdown rules. Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner had a beer and a takeaway curry with Labour MP Mary Foy and party colleagues at Durham Miners Hall on April 30 last year – when indoor social gatherings were banned.

Those involved insist it was an election campaign work event but Sir Keir has promised to resign if he is given a fixed penalty notice for breaking the rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1cze_0gUjtltm00
Lockdown drink: Sir Keir Starmer pictured in Durham last year

Durham Police have refused to reveal the date of the announcement, but according to one report the force will make a public statement just two or three hours after the Labour leader and party lawyers are informed of the decision.

Although officers will allow Sir Keir and his colleagues time to consider the findings, they are determined to make the high-profile decision public ‘as soon as is reasonably possible’.

The force launched an investigation into the alleged social gathering eight weeks ago following a string of revelations in the Daily Mail. Sir Keir stands accused of hypocrisy after criticising the Prime Minister over Downing Street law-breaking.

