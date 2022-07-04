ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

July 4th hot dog eating contest at Eglin Air Force Base

By Kimber Collins
 2 days ago

EGLIN AFB, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Military members signed up to battle 20 dogs in 20 minutes in the hot dog eating contest at Eglin Air Force Base for July 4.

Four men from different branches of the military competed at noon in the inaugural event at the USO Gaming Complex.

Private First Class Nicholas Snodgrass took the top spot scarfing down 11 hot dogs in 20 minutes. Snodgrass said this was his first-ever eating contest. Private First Class Kameron FunBurg took second place.

USO rules stated the men could have water and use condiments like ketchup and mustard. All men declined and only used water. Snodgrass walked away with a Turtle Beach Gaming headset from Monster Energy and a full stomach.

USO used Ballpark frank hot dogs for the competition and the competitors were 19 to 23 years old.

More about the USO Gaming Complex:

The USO Gaming Complex aboard Eglin Air Force Base officially opened its doors on June 29 and has already served thousands of troops.

The gaming complex houses 24 top-of-the-line gaming PCs with 3090 GPUs, i9 CPUs and 32GB of RAM, along with 24 Xbox Series X generously donated by Microsoft.

The USO Gaming Complex and friendly contests like today’s help the USO fulfill its mission of keeping our troops connected to family, home and country. The USO Gaming Complex aboard Eglin Air Force Base is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

