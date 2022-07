Wild Opens the Season at Xcel Energy Center Oct. 13 vs. New York Rangers. SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild's 2022-23 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule, presented by Associated Bank, was released today. The Wild opens the season at home on Thursday, Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers - the 10th time in franchise history and first since the 2014-15 campaign Minnesota will start at Xcel Energy Center (not including the home start in 2010-11 vs. CAR in Finland). The Wild will play its first road game on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Boston. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO