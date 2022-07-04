ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local dog serves as 'bat dog' for the Lake Country Dockhounds

By Delaney Brey
 2 days ago

Growing up, Kate Bucci always had a four-legged friend around.

"It's something I always loved. My mom bred in AKC. I went to vet tech school," says Bucci.

After opening up her own dog training business, Bucci began competing with her own dogs.

"As you have dogs and they become part of your life, you start to want to do different things and that branches you out into different sports. Then you start going, okay what else can you do, what else can they do," says Bucci.

That's how she figured out her dog, Colt, had a special calling.

"If I have a water bottle, he wants to carry it. He just naturally liked to carry and fetch things and we just changed the objects enough times that he'll pick up about anything," says Bucci.

Able to outrun any batboy, Colt loves collecting the oversized wood sticks for the Lake Country Dockhounds.

"He's kinda got a big head. He knows he's popular. He struts his stuff. It's funny to watch," says Bucci.

Before you think Colt would pick up any bat, he understands loyalty.

"He has a loyalty to the dugout sides, so he knows his dugout versus a different dugout. He walks around the stadium, him and his tails up, and he's just like, yeah I own this place," says Bucci.

If you want to catch Colt at a Dockhound game, make sure you see his icon next to the date, because like most professionals, Colt is in high demand.

"We've done TV shows, he's done America's Top Dog. We've done the baseball season. This will be our fourth year and then we do dock-diving and we still do frisbees, so there really isn't an off-season," says Bucci.

So the next time you have an itch for some baseball or an itch to see the best "batdog" in town, check out the Dockhounds. Colt guarantees you'll have a fun time.

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

