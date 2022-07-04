Storybook Garden hosts Fourth of July celebration

Ashley Yvonne Adams was born the 5th of June, 1985, sixteen minutes after her beloved twin, Jacqueline Nicole, in Hanford CA. She left for her forever home with her family surrounding her, Sunday, the 19th of June, 2022. She was being her usual self, joking and smiling till her last breath. She was like an Amazon Warrior in her fight against cancer as she was in the United States Air Force, stationed in the Middle East. She fought bravely and hard, because her one wish was to be there for her precious children; Audrey and Lennox. She never met a stranger; her radiant smile and laughter was contagious. She had a cutting edge on her sarcastic sense of humor. She always looked to the positive side of life and to good reasoning. If you were a friend of Ashley's, you probably were like family to her. She graduated from Hanford West High School where she was active in sports, including Basketball and Volleyball. Her love of her family and friends was a sweet blessing. Ashley had many interests including hiking, enjoying the outdoors, she loved good movies and adventures! She loved swimming and socializing! She was also fabulous on the dance floor. She and her Grandfather Jim Brightwell (Grumpy) loved dancing together! She grew up in Kings County and lived in Lemoore, Armona and Hanford. She also lived in Redding for a short while and then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. She came home to Hanford when she wasnt feeling well last year. Her family and friends rallied around her and she felt blessed and happy. She was predeceased by her Grandmother Betty Dorn, Grandfathers, Joe Stewart, Jimmy Brightwell, Falvey Adams & Cal Bagley. Uncles Jody Stewart, Jeffrey Brightwell & Damon Bagley. Ashley is survived by her precious children Audrey Paige & Lennox Gage. Loving parents Kimberly & Robert Brightwell, her twin, Jacqueline (Fabian) Avalos, Jerica Tilley, Tiffany Hakker and her youngest sis, that she lovingly referred to as the brat, Shanntel (Rudy) Castro. Brother, Ryan Hakker. Niece and nephews include Jody, Nixon, Cole, Rorian, Rawley Joe, River, Remy JD, Kyla and Caleb. Grandmothers Betty Stewart, Deborah Brightwell, Maggie Adams, Rose Bagley and Great-Grandmother Faye Tolbert. Many loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins who rallied around Ashley. The love she has left behind for us all will be her legacy and her two beautiful children. One day we'll be together again. Services will be at Peoples Funeral Chapel on 501 North Douty Street in Hanford, CA on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at 3 P.M. and the reception will be held at Dale & Patricias home located at 783 W Pepper Drive, off of North 11th Avenue, Hanford, at 7 P.M. where we can all share sweet memories.

